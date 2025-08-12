GIFT City and GTU Unite to Revolutionize Fintech Education in Gujarat
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and Gujarat Technological University (GTU) signed an MOU to boost IFSC education, fintech innovation, and research. The partnership involves developing courses, training, and a centre of excellence, aiming to cultivate talent and reinforce Gujarat’s financial hub status.
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City has made a significant stride towards enhancing educational and innovative capabilities in the financial sector by formalizing a partnership with Gujarat Technological University (GTU). The memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday to bolster IFSC education, fintech innovation, and research initiatives.
This strategic collaboration aims to craft specialized courses, training programs, and certification modules, complemented by the establishment of a dedicated centre of excellence devoted entirely to the exploration of opportunities within GIFT IFSC and the advancement of financial technology. GIFT City emphasizes that these initiatives are designed to equip a future-ready talent pool capable of contributing significantly to India's standing in the global financial and tech ecosystems.
Sanjay Kaul, the Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, highlighted the potential of the collaboration in creating impactful contributions to the sector. Rajul K Gajjar, Vice-Chancellor of GTU, noted the initiative's role in giving students and professionals unparalleled access to global financial markets and technologies, thus solidifying Gujarat's reputation as a burgeoning global financial hub.
