Lithuania Launches Ambitious Drone Training Initiative

Lithuania plans to open nine drone training centres to equip 15,500 adults and 7,000 children with drone skills by 2028. Targeting civil resistance and technological expertise, the initiative involves a 3.3 million euro investment, tailored for different ages, as a response to regional security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's government announced an ambitious plan on Tuesday to launch nine drone training centres over the next three years. Aimed at empowering 15,500 adults and 7,000 children with skills in drone operation and engineering, this initiative underscores the growing importance of drones in both civilian and military contexts.

The project, supported by Lithuania's defence and education ministries, seeks to bolster the nation's civil resistance capabilities. With Lithuania's strategic location bordering Russia's Kaliningrad and Belarus, the move is a proactive step to enhance national security. The first three centres are scheduled to open in September, with the rest set to be operational by 2028.

The government plans to invest more than 3.3 million euros in the programme, which is designed to cater to diverse age groups. Elementary students will learn basic drone building and piloting, while high schoolers will delve into advanced drone parts manufacturing and develop first-person view drone capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

