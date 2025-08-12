Lithuania Launches Ambitious Drone Training Initiative

Lithuania's government announced an ambitious plan on Tuesday to launch nine drone training centres over the next three years. Aimed at empowering 15,500 adults and 7,000 children with skills in drone operation and engineering, this initiative underscores the growing importance of drones in both civilian and military contexts.

The project, supported by Lithuania's defence and education ministries, seeks to bolster the nation's civil resistance capabilities. With Lithuania's strategic location bordering Russia's Kaliningrad and Belarus, the move is a proactive step to enhance national security. The first three centres are scheduled to open in September, with the rest set to be operational by 2028.

The government plans to invest more than 3.3 million euros in the programme, which is designed to cater to diverse age groups. Elementary students will learn basic drone building and piloting, while high schoolers will delve into advanced drone parts manufacturing and develop first-person view drone capabilities.

