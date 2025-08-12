Ladakh's Path to Inclusive Education and Sustainable Practices
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta focuses on inclusive education for monks, integrating mainstream subjects and quality education in Ladakh. The administration aims to promote green energy and ensure potable water access. UNESCO's Kunzes Dolma provides insights on geothermal training, enhancing education and sustainability in the Union Territory.
Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has underscored the necessity of a more inclusive education system for monks, advocating the teaching of mainstream subjects alongside religious texts to promote a diverse learning environment in the Union Territory.
In discussions with the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Gupta emphasized the appointment of qualified teachers in Gompa schools to ensure quality education, while also stressing the need for vocational training to empower young monks.
The Lt Governor reiterated commitments to advance green energy and carbon-neutral goals for Ladakh, and delved into functional water supply systems in rural areas, as part of efforts to fortify resource management and environmental sustainability.
