Punjab Education Officer Suspended Amid Viral Video Scandal

An education officer stationed in Baghapurana, Moga district, faced suspension by the Punjab government after a video of his alleged misconduct surfaced on social media.

The intervention was mandated by School Education Secretary Anindita Mitra following a directive from Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, as revealed in an official statement.

Mitra emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards negligence, ensuring high ethical standards within the educational framework for the benefit of all students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)