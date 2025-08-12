Punjab Education Officer Suspended Amid Viral Video Scandal
A block primary education officer in Punjab's Moga district was suspended after a video of his alleged misconduct went viral. The action was directed by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The video raised serious concerns, prompting immediate intervention. The Punjab government enforces zero tolerance for misconduct in its education system.
An education officer stationed in Baghapurana, Moga district, faced suspension by the Punjab government after a video of his alleged misconduct surfaced on social media.
The intervention was mandated by School Education Secretary Anindita Mitra following a directive from Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, as revealed in an official statement.
Mitra emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards negligence, ensuring high ethical standards within the educational framework for the benefit of all students and staff.
