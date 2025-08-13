CBSE's Surprise School Inspections Uncover Norm Violations
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections at 10 schools across six Indian states and Union Territories to ensure compliance with board norms. This initiative aimed to uncover any violations of enrolling non-attending students and maintain educational standards. Findings will guide necessary regulatory actions.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently carried out unannounced inspections in 10 schools across six states and Union Territories to evaluate compliance with its regulations, according to officials on Wednesday.
Conducted to ensure adherence to board norms, the inspections targeted possible enrollment of non-attending students and evaluated both academic and physical infrastructures. "Necessary actions shall follow based on inspection reports," a board senior official emphasized, adding that CBSE remains dedicated to enforcing educational standards.
The inspections, undertaken in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, involved 10 teams comprising board officers and school principals. These synchronized inspections aimed to preserve their surprise nature for accurate assessment of school operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph in Diplomacy and Defense
Cooperatives: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity in India
Assam's Rengma Reserve Forest Sees Major Eviction Drive
Assam govt starts eviction drive to clear encroachment on over 3,600 acres of forest land in Golaghat: Officials.
Politically Charged Video Claims Disputed by Delhi Police