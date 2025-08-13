CBSE's Surprise School Inspections Uncover Norm Violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently carried out unannounced inspections in 10 schools across six states and Union Territories to evaluate compliance with its regulations, according to officials on Wednesday.

Conducted to ensure adherence to board norms, the inspections targeted possible enrollment of non-attending students and evaluated both academic and physical infrastructures. "Necessary actions shall follow based on inspection reports," a board senior official emphasized, adding that CBSE remains dedicated to enforcing educational standards.

The inspections, undertaken in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, involved 10 teams comprising board officers and school principals. These synchronized inspections aimed to preserve their surprise nature for accurate assessment of school operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)