Odisha's Campaign to Combat Student Suicides Gains Momentum
Following a concerning rise in suicides among college students in Odisha, police and the Higher Education Department have initiated awareness campaigns across educational institutions. The initiative aims to sensitize students to mental health issues, emphasizing resilience and community support, particularly targeting female students in northern and western regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to a troubling spike in college student suicides, Odisha has launched awareness initiatives focused on mental health. These efforts, led by the police and Higher Education Department, aim to foster resilience among students.
The campaign, particularly targeting educational institutions in northern and western Odisha, includes stories, expert guidance, and information on available helplines.
Officers highlighted the importance of support and community resilience. Interactive sessions encourage students to discuss mental health openly, bridging the gap between students and law enforcement, and promoting a supportive culture.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bristol's Bold Move: New Mumbai Campus to Transform Education Landscape
Rahul Gandhi's Educational Sponsorship for Poonch Children
Empowering Future Voices: A New Chapter for Hearing-Impaired Education
O Panneerselvam Urges Immediate Release of ₹2,151 Crore for Tamil Nadu's Education
Salesforce Champions Sustainability and Education in India