Odisha's Campaign to Combat Student Suicides Gains Momentum

In response to a troubling spike in college student suicides, Odisha has launched awareness initiatives focused on mental health. These efforts, led by the police and Higher Education Department, aim to foster resilience among students.

The campaign, particularly targeting educational institutions in northern and western Odisha, includes stories, expert guidance, and information on available helplines.

Officers highlighted the importance of support and community resilience. Interactive sessions encourage students to discuss mental health openly, bridging the gap between students and law enforcement, and promoting a supportive culture.