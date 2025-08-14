IIM Guwahati: A New Hub of Excellence in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude on Thursday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for endorsing the establishment of the IIM Guwahati campus.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the creation of IIM Guwahati, with plans to introduce a bill concerning this in Parliament later this month, according to the chief minister during a press conference.

Guided by IIM Ahmedabad, efforts are underway to commence classes this year at a temporary site provided by the state government, while the permanent campus will be developed at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district.

(With inputs from agencies.)