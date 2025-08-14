IIM Guwahati: A New Hub of Excellence in Assam
The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of IIM Guwahati, with gratitude expressed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The institute will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad, operating temporarily on a state-provided campus, with its permanent site in Palasbari, enhancing Guwahati's educational prestige.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude on Thursday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for endorsing the establishment of the IIM Guwahati campus.
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the creation of IIM Guwahati, with plans to introduce a bill concerning this in Parliament later this month, according to the chief minister during a press conference.
Guided by IIM Ahmedabad, efforts are underway to commence classes this year at a temporary site provided by the state government, while the permanent campus will be developed at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Chhattisgarh's Silver Jubilee with Grand Celebrations
Prime Minister Modi Spurs Development in Varanasi with Multi-Crore Projects
Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Modi unveils 'Kartavya Bhavan': A Leap towards Modern Governance