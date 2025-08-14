Left Menu

IIM Guwahati: A New Hub of Excellence in Assam

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of IIM Guwahati, with gratitude expressed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The institute will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad, operating temporarily on a state-provided campus, with its permanent site in Palasbari, enhancing Guwahati's educational prestige.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:15 IST
IIM Guwahati: A New Hub of Excellence in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude on Thursday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for endorsing the establishment of the IIM Guwahati campus.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the creation of IIM Guwahati, with plans to introduce a bill concerning this in Parliament later this month, according to the chief minister during a press conference.

Guided by IIM Ahmedabad, efforts are underway to commence classes this year at a temporary site provided by the state government, while the permanent campus will be developed at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

