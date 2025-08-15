Flagging Change: Independence Day in Remote Maharashtra Hamlet
Ganesh Pavara faced challenges in his remote Maharashtra hamlet as he organized its first-ever Independence Day flag hoisting. Without electricity, he managed to demonstrate flag hoisting to locals, highlighting the lack of infrastructure and education. The effort also aimed to educate locals about their democratic rights.
Ganesh Pavara undertook a significant challenge on the eve of Independence Day by organizing the first-ever flag hoisting in Udadya, a remote hamlet in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. Despite the absence of electricity, Pavara successfully downloaded a video explaining the flag-tie process, ensuring the ceremony proceeded without a hitch.
On Friday, Pavara, along with local children and villagers, celebrated the hamlet's inaugural flag hoisting. Udadya is located 500 km from Mumbai and 50 km from the nearest administrative center, lacking basic services such as government schools or a local gram panchayat office.
Through the YUNG Foundation, educational interventions have persisted for three years, highlighting democratic rights to educate and empower locals who often face exploitation. Despite challenges including language barriers and lack of infrastructure, the foundation hopes to create lasting change in these underserved areas.
