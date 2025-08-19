Left Menu

Strategic Leadership in a Disruptive World: The S.T.A.R. Framework

IIM Kozhikode and TimesPro offer a 10-month Strategic Management Programme for CXOs, featuring a S.T.A.R. framework and modules on AI, cybersecurity, and ESG-led leadership. The course is designed to equip leaders with data-driven decision-making and strategic pivoting skills, addressing the growing demand for executive upskilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to rapid geopolitical and economic shifts, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in partnership with TimesPro, is launching a Strategic Management Programme tailored for C-suite executives. This 10-month initiative is designed to enhance strategic thinking and leadership agility through the innovative S.T.A.R. framework, which emphasizes Strategic thinking, Technology adoption, an All-rounder perspective, and Responsible leadership.

The programme is a comprehensive blend of contemporary modules including AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, aimed at preparing leaders to navigate complex business landscapes with informed decision-making. The interactive curriculum further includes live lectures, simulations, and an immersive experience at the IIM Kozhikode campus, promising enriching connections and fresh insights.

With a focus on future-ready leadership, this programme provides an opportunity for professionals with at least a decade of experience. It's destined to meet the urgent upskilling requirements highlighted in global reports like those from HCLTech and Gartner, underscoring the pivotal role of executive education in sustaining business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

