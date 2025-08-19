Left Menu

Aspirants Demand Action on 50,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies

Teaching job aspirants protested in Salt Lake demanding the West Bengal government commence the recruitment for nearly 50,000 vacant primary teacher positions. Despite clearing the Teachers' Eligibility Test in 2022, demonstrators criticize the administration's delay. The protest caused traffic disruptions and led to several detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:12 IST
Teaching job aspirants took to the streets of Salt Lake on Tuesday, pressing the West Bengal government to expedite the recruitment process for primary school vacancies.

Despite passing the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, these individuals argue that the ruling TMC has neglected to fill approximately 50,000 posts. The demonstrators were initially detained at the Karunamoyee metro station entrance, but some managed to continue their protest.

Undeterred by rain, they began their march toward APC Bhawan, home of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. Carrying placards and donning masks resembling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protestors were eventually corralled by police, loaded onto waiting buses, and removed from the scene. The protest briefly disrupted traffic at the busy Karunamoyee crossing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

