Left Menu

Guwahati to Host Nation's 21st IIM, Marking Educational Milestone

The Rajya Sabha has approved a bill to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, backed by a central allocation of Rs 550 crore. This marks the ninth IIM setup under the current government and represents growth for the Northeast region, with strong support from local leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST
Guwahati to Host Nation's 21st IIM, Marking Educational Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha has given its green light to a significant bill setting the stage for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, with the Union government allocating Rs 550 crore in capital support for this venture.

Passed by the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, prompted a walkout by the Opposition during its introduction. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the strategic significance of this being the 21st IIM in the country and the ninth one instituted during the last decade under the Narendra Modi administration. He credited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for tirelessly advocating for this new IIM.

Minister Pradhan expressed optimism about the transformative impact this institution will have on the Northeast region, particularly Assam and Guwahati. As part of a broad development package for Assam, this IIM is expected to elevate the educational landscape in the area, following the establishment of the IIM in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025