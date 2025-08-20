Guwahati to Host Nation's 21st IIM, Marking Educational Milestone

The Rajya Sabha has given its green light to a significant bill setting the stage for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, with the Union government allocating Rs 550 crore in capital support for this venture.

Passed by the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, prompted a walkout by the Opposition during its introduction. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the strategic significance of this being the 21st IIM in the country and the ninth one instituted during the last decade under the Narendra Modi administration. He credited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for tirelessly advocating for this new IIM.

Minister Pradhan expressed optimism about the transformative impact this institution will have on the Northeast region, particularly Assam and Guwahati. As part of a broad development package for Assam, this IIM is expected to elevate the educational landscape in the area, following the establishment of the IIM in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)