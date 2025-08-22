Debate Sparks Over Direct Student Elections in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, announced that direct elections for Students' Central Associations will not be reinstated now, emphasizing concerns over campus violence. However, future considerations are open. The debate highlights the role of student politics in leadership, with differing views on its impact within the Assembly.
- Country:
- India
The debate over reinstating direct elections for Students' Central Associations (SCA) in Himachal Pradesh's universities and colleges has intensified, as Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced in the Assembly that such elections will not be restored at present.
Thakur, responding to a resolution by BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar, emphasized the need for serious deliberations due to potential campus violence. Parmar argued that student politics fosters future leaders, especially since 65% of India's population is under 35.
While some members supported the return of direct elections, citing past leaders who emerged from student politics, opposition included concerns about violence and the notion that not every student activist becomes a leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- elections
- violence
- Himachal Pradesh
- universities
- politics
- leaders
- campuses
- youth
- BJP
ALSO READ
Dollar's Dip: Weighing Politics and Policy in Currency Markets
Leaders of Australia and NZ to Meet in Queenstown for Annual Bilateral Talks
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj
SheLeads II Empowers Women for Political Leadership in India
Indian Leaders Rally Behind Modi as US Escalates Trade Tariffs