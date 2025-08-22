Victory Amidst Delays: WBJEE Results Announced Against Odds

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results, which were eagerly awaited by thousands, were announced on Friday, following a significant delay due to a legal battle. The delay stirred political tensions, prompting Suvendu Adhikari from the opposition to threaten protests if results were not released.

The board, led by Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, confirmed the news, stating that all legal issues had been resolved in the students' interest. This year's top achievers came from renowned institutions including Don Bosco School and Delhi Public School.

In a public message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended congratulations to successful candidates, acknowledging the support of their parents and teachers. While addressing those who did not perform as expected, she encouraged resilience and future success, despite the challenging circumstances faced this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)