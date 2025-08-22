Left Menu

Young Minds Innovate: Anveshana 2025 Project Showcase Unveils Future Scientists

Fifty-three students from across India presented innovative research projects at Anveshana 2025, exploring themes like enzyme development, clean fuel from crop waste, and the impact of herbs on gut health. Anveshana provides access to expert mentorship and resources to foster scientific inquiry among high school students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the Anveshana 2025 Project Showcase held on Friday, fifty-three motivated students from Indian cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru put forth 17 cutting-edge research projects.

These projects cover a broad spectrum of innovative work such as developing valuable enzymes using bacteria for medical and industrial purposes, creating clean energy from agricultural waste, and examining the impacts of lifestyle products and traditional herbs on gut health, according to a press release.

Other noteworthy projects involve advancing health diagnostics through nanosensors, rejuvenating river systems, exploring mineral–microbe interactions, AI-based air quality forecasting, and detecting microplastics in common food items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

