Teen's Hoax Bomb Threat Unravels in Uttarakhand's Bajpur

A 14-year-old student in Bajpur, Uttarakhand, issued a bomb threat to close his school, which proved to be a hoax. Police found no danger and counseled the boy before releasing him to his parents. The incident occurred shortly after a separate shooting at a nearby school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 23-08-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:25 IST
A 14-year-old student in Bajpur, located in Uttarakhand, stirred panic by issuing a bomb threat to his school via email. This incident unfolded just after a similar alarming event where another student shot his teacher. Upon receiving the threat, the school management alerted local authorities.

A thorough search of the school premises on Nainital Road was carried out by the police with assistance from sniffer dogs. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found, leading officials to declare the bomb threat a hoax. The scare prompted numerous parents to hastily retrieve their children from the school.

The student responsible for the threat was caught by the school management and handed over to the police. Post-counseling, he was released to his parents. The student admitted to orchestrating the hoax to avoid studying for exams, according to the school's management committee secretary, Indrapreet Brar.

