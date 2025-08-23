Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Takes Over Schools Linked to Banned Organization

The Jammu and Kashmir government initiated the process of taking over 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and its Falah-e-Aam Trust. The move follows intelligence reports and aims to secure the students' academic future. The District Magistrate is to propose new management for these schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Takes Over Schools Linked to Banned Organization
The Jammu and Kashmir government commenced the takeover of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Saturday. Socialized by local authorities, this measure aims to secure the educational prospects of the students enrolled in these institutions.

District administration and police teams initiated the process by visiting the schools to assume their management roles. Accompanying them were principals from nearby higher secondary schools, poised to facilitate a smooth transition in management.

This decision comes in the wake of directives from the School Education Department, following intelligence reports that identified the schools as linked to the proscribed JeI/Falah-e-Aam Trust. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has previously branded JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

