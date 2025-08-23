Left Menu

West Bengal's Admission Process Resumes as Legal Hurdles Clear

West Bengal's undergraduate admission process in 460 colleges is back on track after delays due to legal issues. The Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order on recasting the merit list, allowing the enrollment process to proceed until August 25, with over 3 lakh applicants already registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's undergraduate admission process, which had been stalled due to legal challenges, has resumed following the Supreme Court's intervention. The education minister confirmed that enrollment in 460 colleges under 17 state universities is underway, a relief to candidates who had been left in limbo.

The legal issues had caused significant uncertainty among students, delaying the publication of the merit list. Many students had considered enrolling in private institutions or migrating out of state, given the months of delay since February's higher secondary examinations.

Following the court's directive, the merit list is now available, with the education department uploading candidate names to a central admissions portal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed optimism that all remaining issues would be resolved promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

