Tamil Nadu's School Breakfast Scheme Expands: A Legacy of Nutritional Responsibility
Tamil Nadu expands its Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme to benefit over 20 lakh students in government and aided primary schools. The initiative is part of a historical commitment to tackling student hunger and promoting growth, with previous schemes led by distinguished leaders such as K Kamaraj and M G Ramachandran.
In a bold move to tackle student hunger and support educational growth, Tamil Nadu has expanded its CM's Breakfast Scheme to benefit over 20 lakh school children. Chief Minister M K Stalin, the torchbearer of this initiative, noted that this expansion reaches government and aided primary schools across urban areas in the state.
The announcement is a continuation of efforts initially pioneered by leaders like K Kamaraj, who introduced the noon meal scheme, and M G Ramachandran, who upgraded it to a nutritious meal programme. Under the DMK government, led by M Karunanidhi, the scheme later saw the addition of eggs to student meals, reflecting a steadfast commitment to student welfare.
The flagship breakfast programme, inaugurated on September 15, 2022, has brought critical attention to nutritional issues among students, a challenge that the Tamil Nadu government continues to address by expanding the scheme, reinforcing its pioneering status within the country.
