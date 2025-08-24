Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's School Breakfast Scheme Expands: A Legacy of Nutritional Responsibility

Tamil Nadu expands its Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme to benefit over 20 lakh students in government and aided primary schools. The initiative is part of a historical commitment to tackling student hunger and promoting growth, with previous schemes led by distinguished leaders such as K Kamaraj and M G Ramachandran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:57 IST
Tamil Nadu's School Breakfast Scheme Expands: A Legacy of Nutritional Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to tackle student hunger and support educational growth, Tamil Nadu has expanded its CM's Breakfast Scheme to benefit over 20 lakh school children. Chief Minister M K Stalin, the torchbearer of this initiative, noted that this expansion reaches government and aided primary schools across urban areas in the state.

The announcement is a continuation of efforts initially pioneered by leaders like K Kamaraj, who introduced the noon meal scheme, and M G Ramachandran, who upgraded it to a nutritious meal programme. Under the DMK government, led by M Karunanidhi, the scheme later saw the addition of eggs to student meals, reflecting a steadfast commitment to student welfare.

The flagship breakfast programme, inaugurated on September 15, 2022, has brought critical attention to nutritional issues among students, a challenge that the Tamil Nadu government continues to address by expanding the scheme, reinforcing its pioneering status within the country.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025