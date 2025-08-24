Tamil Nadu's School Breakfast Scheme Expands: A Legacy of Nutritional Responsibility

In a bold move to tackle student hunger and support educational growth, Tamil Nadu has expanded its CM's Breakfast Scheme to benefit over 20 lakh school children. Chief Minister M K Stalin, the torchbearer of this initiative, noted that this expansion reaches government and aided primary schools across urban areas in the state.

The announcement is a continuation of efforts initially pioneered by leaders like K Kamaraj, who introduced the noon meal scheme, and M G Ramachandran, who upgraded it to a nutritious meal programme. Under the DMK government, led by M Karunanidhi, the scheme later saw the addition of eggs to student meals, reflecting a steadfast commitment to student welfare.

The flagship breakfast programme, inaugurated on September 15, 2022, has brought critical attention to nutritional issues among students, a challenge that the Tamil Nadu government continues to address by expanding the scheme, reinforcing its pioneering status within the country.