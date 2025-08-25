Delhi University Bond Requirement Sparks Controversy Among Students

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against Delhi University's recent mandate requiring candidates for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections to submit a Rs 1 lakh bond. The student body, aligned with CPI(ML), believes the policy unfairly targets students from marginalized backgrounds by imposing financial barriers.

AISA claims the bond policy, intended to prevent property defacement during election campaigns, jeopardizes the democratic rights of students. They argue that the regulation alienates those unable to afford the bond, such as women and economically disadvantaged students, contradicting previous calls for increased representation.

The university implemented the bond requirement following the 2024 DUSU election delays caused by defacement issues. However, critics like AISA general secretary Prasannjeet argue that the measure does little to deter larger organizations capable of affording the bond, while negatively impacting ordinary students' accessibility to participate in student governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)