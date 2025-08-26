Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan's Bihar Visit: Focus on Development

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Bihar and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the eastern state's development. The meeting emphasized restoring Bihar's historical prominence in education, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and demonstrated the NDA's commitment to the state's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:27 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan's Bihar Visit: Focus on Development
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a significant visit to Bihar, meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence. During the discussions, the focus remained on the state's development and the restoration of its historical importance.

The senior BJP leader, previously the party's national general secretary in-charge of Bihar, shared pictures of the meeting on his X handle, highlighting the cooperation between the two leaders.

Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in transforming Bihar into a notable center for education and learning, reflecting the NDA's dedication to the state's growth and prosperity.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025