Dharmendra Pradhan's Bihar Visit: Focus on Development

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a significant visit to Bihar, meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence. During the discussions, the focus remained on the state's development and the restoration of its historical importance.

The senior BJP leader, previously the party's national general secretary in-charge of Bihar, shared pictures of the meeting on his X handle, highlighting the cooperation between the two leaders.

Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in transforming Bihar into a notable center for education and learning, reflecting the NDA's dedication to the state's growth and prosperity.