Student Outcry Against Rs 1 Lakh Bond in DUSU Elections

On Tuesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) voiced strong opposition to the Rs 1 lakh bond requirement for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election candidates.

Student protestors from several prestigious institutions, including Ramjas College and Miranda House, gathered at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, demanding the immediate repeal of this policy. The university issued a notification on August 8 mandating the bond submission to prevent property defacement during election campaigns.

The ABVP, linked to the RSS, labeled the bond policy as "anti-student" and argued it favors the economically privileged. They emphasized that elections should remain accessible to all students, particularly as these elections serve as an introduction to democratic participation.

ABVP Delhi state minister Sarthak Sharma insisted that the decision is counterproductive, especially when the Lyngdoh Committee has already capped election spending at Rs 5,000. He warned that the protest could escalate from streets to legal action if the policy isn't revoked.

In line with this opposition, the left-leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) has already petitioned the Delhi High Court to challenge the university's decision. The court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, amid mounting student frustration over the bond's economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)