Breakfast Scheme Boosts Health and Education Prospects

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann commended Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's innovative Breakfast Scheme, highlighting its role in reducing school dropout rates and bolstering children's health. Mann announced intentions to discuss implementing a similar program in Punjab with his Cabinet.

The scheme has been a significant success for Tamil Nadu, facilitating overall student improvement and ensuring both educational prospects and the health of school pupils. "This is a commendable initiative," Mann stated.

During the launch of the scheme's fifth phase, Mann expressed pride in Punjab's educational achievements, and praised Tamil Nadu's cuisine, noting its nationwide popularity.

