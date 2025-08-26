Breakfast Scheme Boosts Health and Education Prospects
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for the Breakfast Scheme aimed at reducing school dropout rates and improving children's health. He plans to introduce a similar initiative in Punjab. The scheme has been successfully enhancing student performance and ensuring their health and education.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann commended Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's innovative Breakfast Scheme, highlighting its role in reducing school dropout rates and bolstering children's health. Mann announced intentions to discuss implementing a similar program in Punjab with his Cabinet.
The scheme has been a significant success for Tamil Nadu, facilitating overall student improvement and ensuring both educational prospects and the health of school pupils. "This is a commendable initiative," Mann stated.
During the launch of the scheme's fifth phase, Mann expressed pride in Punjab's educational achievements, and praised Tamil Nadu's cuisine, noting its nationwide popularity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
