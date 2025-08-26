Navadarshan Reflection Ceremony 2025: Paving the Way for an Inclusive & Viksit Odisha

Bhubaneswar, August 26, 2025: V-Guard Industries Ltd., in collaboration with Odisha Rising Foundation (ORF), hosted the Navadarshan Reflection Ceremony 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The event, organised as part of V-Guard's CSR initiative Navadarshan, brought together children, parents, educators, policymakers, corporate representatives, and civil society partners to celebrate progress in inclusive development. Launched five years ago, Navadarshan focuses on improving the quality of education in special schools by providing teacher training and infrastructure support, along with therapeutic assistance to enhance social and motor skills, and vocational training for intellectually challenged children. Through partnerships with NGOs, the initiative has reached more than 4,000 intellectually challenged children from 40 special schools across Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. As of March 2025, V-Guard Industries Ltd. has invested over ₹3.6431 crores in the initiative. In Odisha alone, the programme has benefitted 1,000 children across 10 schools in five districts—Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Koraput.

The ceremony was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by children and dignitaries, followed by a welcome song and the National Anthem performed in Indian Sign Language. A special audio-visual presentation was screened, and the Champions of Inclusion were felicitated during the inaugural session Delivering the keynote address on "The Role of Persons with Disabilities in Viksit Odisha 2036," Shruti Mohapatra, Secretary of Swabhiman, underlined the importance of empowering persons with disabilities as active contributors to the State's growth. Akhaya Sagar, Chairman and Co-Founder of ORF, delivered the welcome address.

Special addresses were delivered by Bratati Harichandan, IAS (Retd.), State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities; Nityananda Gond, Hon'ble Minister for School & Mass Education; ST & SC Development; Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare; and Saneesh K., Chief CSR Officer, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Honourable Minister, Nityananda Gond, highlighted that with proper guidance, encouragement, and skill development, Divyang individuals can excel in any sector and lead lives of dignity and respect in society. "They are not disabled, they are differently-abled," he said, underscoring the need to shift societal perceptions.

He concluded by urging both civil society organizations, corporate and government bodies to work together in nurturing the skills and capabilities of Divyang individuals. By doing so, they can play a significant role in building a progressive Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat.

A segment titled "Children Take the Stage: My Voice Matters" showcased the voices and talents of children with intellectual disabilities. This was followed by a panel discussion, "Voices from the Ground," where parents, educators, children, and government officials shared their experiences and challenges. The panel included Suchit Ranjan Singh, Senior Consultant, SVNIRTAR; Dilip Kumar Hial, District Social Security Officer, Khordha; and Sannyashai Behera, OAS, Deputy Secretary, Government of Odisha. Mr. Saneesh K., Chief CSR Officer, V-Guard Industries Ltd., also participated in the discussion. The session was moderated by Dr. Binaya Bhusan Mohapatra, Secretary, Chetna Special School, Bhubaneswar.

Photo Caption: Saneesh K., Chief CSR Officer, V-Guard Industries Ltd.; Dr. Shruti Mohapatra, Secretary, Swabhiman; Akhaya Sagar, Chairman & Co-Founder, Odisha Rising Foundation; Bratati Harichandan, IAS (Retd.), State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities; and Nityananda Gond, Hon'ble Minister for School & Mass Education; ST & SC Development; Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare (From left) during the Navadarshan Reflection Ceremony 2025 held in Bhubaneswar.

About V-Guard Industries Ltd The origin of V-Guard dates back to 1977, when Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, with a burning passion to make a difference, set out to build a robust brand in the Indian electrical and electronic goods market. Within a short span of time, V-Guard grew rapidly to become a name synonymous with voltage stabilizers across South India. The company soon expanded its range of products to include Digital UPS, Inverter and Inverter Batteries, Electric Water Heaters, Solar Water Heaters, Domestic Pumps, Agricultural Pumps, Industrial Motors, Domestic Switch Gears, Distribution Boards, Wiring Cables, Industrial Cables, Induction Cooktops, Mixer Grinders, Fans, Gas Stoves, Rice Cookers, Modular Switches & Air Coolers.

As a nationally responsible business concern with dedication to the country's spirit, V-Guard has been playing our part towards the financial development of India in our own humble ways. The most important activity in this line has been the introduction of the Build India & Relief programme. This is an integrated approach that aims to work with communities to facilitate access to basic services - a decisive step that would ensure their well-being and support them in the fulfilment of their economic, social, civil and political rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)