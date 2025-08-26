Left Menu

21 teachers from HEIs, polytechnics chosen for National Teacher Awards: Education Ministry

The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as teaching, learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, sponsored research, faculty development programs and consultancy teaching. Of the above, learning effectiveness and outreach activities have the preponderant weightage, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:51 IST
Twenty one teachers from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics have been chosen for National Teacher Awards, 2025 for their exemplary contribution, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. In 2023, it was decided to institute two categories of the awards -- one for HEIs and another for polytechnics.

''The 21 selected teachers are from polytechnics, state universities and Central Higher Education Institutions. ''The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as teaching, learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, sponsored research, faculty development programs and consultancy teaching. Of the above, learning effectiveness and outreach activities have the preponderant weightage,'' the ministry said in a statement. The selection procedure for National Awards to Teachers (NAT)-2025 involves two-step process-- evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.

NEP 2020 recognizes that motivated, energized and capable faculty is critical for advancement of the students, institution and profession. It also envisages incentives such as rewards and recognitions to cultivate a culture of excellence in education ecosystem, the statement said. Among the selected teachers, two each are from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Besides, one teacher each from Puducherry, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and New Delhi have been chosen for the awards, the ministry said.

