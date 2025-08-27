Left Menu

Calcutta University VC Stands Firm Amid Political Exam Day Clash

Calcutta University's acting Vice Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, has declined a request to reschedule exams on the Foundation Day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, sparking a controversy with the ruling Trinamool Congress. Dutta argued that accommodating political events could set a precedent, while TMCP criticized her decision as politically biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:53 IST
The acting Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, Shanta Dutta, has refused to alter the exam schedule set for August 28, despite requests from the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). The TMCP cited disruptions due to their Foundation Day events as a primary concern.

At the heart of the controversy is the university's decision to proceed with the exams as planned. Dutta defended the decision, stating that catering to political events could lead to future complications. Meanwhile, TMCP leaders accused Dutta of political bias, suggesting she collaborated with opposing political parties.

Dutta asserted that steps have been taken to ensure minimal disruption for the 30,000 candidates traveling to the exam centers, with coordination from local police and transport departments. However, tensions remain high, with TMCP leaders expressing dissatisfaction and planning protests.

