Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark
For the first time in the academic year 2024–25, the number of school teachers in India has surpassed one crore, according to the Ministry of Education's UDISE Plus data. This increase aids in improving student-teacher ratios and reducing dropout rates, reflecting significant improvements in the education sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The academic year 2024–25 marks a significant achievement in India's education sector, as the number of school teachers has surpassed the one crore mark, per the Ministry of Education's UDISE Plus data.
This increase is crucial for improving student-teacher ratios, offering more personalized attention, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability.
As a result of these improvements, dropout rates have decreased, and retention rates have increased, indicating progress in educational engagement and accessibility across different levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration
All Indian citizens should consider having three children, so that population is sufficient and under control too: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Wrong to say RSS did not oppose partition of India, we opposed it, but RSS was not strong enough then: Mohan Bhagwat.
Seasoned diplomat Dinesh Patnaik appointed India's next high commissioner to Canada.
India's Road Accident Surge: A Looming Threat