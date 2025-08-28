Left Menu

Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

For the first time in the academic year 2024–25, the number of school teachers in India has surpassed one crore, according to the Ministry of Education's UDISE Plus data. This increase aids in improving student-teacher ratios and reducing dropout rates, reflecting significant improvements in the education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:39 IST
Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The academic year 2024–25 marks a significant achievement in India's education sector, as the number of school teachers has surpassed the one crore mark, per the Ministry of Education's UDISE Plus data.

This increase is crucial for improving student-teacher ratios, offering more personalized attention, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability.

As a result of these improvements, dropout rates have decreased, and retention rates have increased, indicating progress in educational engagement and accessibility across different levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

 India
2
Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

 Global
3
Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Challenges

Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Cha...

 Global
4
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025