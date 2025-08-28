Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

The academic year 2024–25 marks a significant achievement in India's education sector, as the number of school teachers has surpassed the one crore mark, per the Ministry of Education's UDISE Plus data.

This increase is crucial for improving student-teacher ratios, offering more personalized attention, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability.

As a result of these improvements, dropout rates have decreased, and retention rates have increased, indicating progress in educational engagement and accessibility across different levels.

