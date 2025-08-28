Controversial Termination at Jawaharlal Nehru University Sparks Faculty Outcry

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) finds itself at the center of controversy following the termination of a probationary faculty member. The decision, cited for unauthorized leave and unsatisfactory performance, has been met with criticism from the teachers' association, which argues the action was disproportionate and bypassed due process.

Documents reviewed by the Executive Council (EC) highlighted the faculty's unauthorized 51-day leave and ongoing probation status. University officials defended the termination as compliant with the conditions of probationary service. The faculty member had been affiliated with the School of Social Sciences and reportedly took extended leave without proper clearance.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) condemned the termination, emphasizing the impact on faculty morale and governance issues. The association warned of rising insecurity among probationary staff and pledged to seek justice for the affected professor, urging faculty solidarity against the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)