Jammu Schools Shut Amid Record Rainfall: Safety Measures Intensify
The Jammu and Kashmir government has closed all schools in the Jammu region until August 30 due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The directive prioritizes safety while exploring online learning options, especially for senior students. Weather-induced disruptions include landslides, road damage, and restricted access to facilities.
Amid severe weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region until August 30. This decision comes after record rainfall led to flooding and subsequent safety concerns for the students, educators, and staff.
Schools have already been shut for three consecutive days as heavy rainfall continues to disrupt daily life and infrastructural functionality. The Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, emphasized the importance of conducting online classes wherever possible to maintain academic continuity.
As the death toll from rain-related incidents climbs to 45, largely due to landslides, relief efforts are ramping up. The government is monitoring the evolving situation closely, with further instructions to be released based on the weather's progression and ground conditions.
