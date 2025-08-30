Left Menu

WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission is finalizing a list of 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test, complying with a Supreme Court directive. Legal teams assured the court that these candidates won't partake in upcoming exams. The process emphasizes transparency and integrity.

WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has begun finalizing a list of 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), in accordance with a directive from the Supreme Court. Officials have assured that these candidates will not be allowed to participate in the fresh recruitment exams scheduled for next month.

The commission's legal team has submitted an undertaking to the Supreme Court, committing to provide the list of 'tainted' candidates within a week. 'Our lawyers have assured the apex court that we are diligently preparing this list,' a WBSSC official told PTI.

Concerns about tainted candidates receiving admit cards for the upcoming SLST exams have been dismissed. The commission confirmed that the exams are proceeding as planned and that admit cards are available for download from their official website. Out of the 25,753 appointments invalidated by the Supreme Court's April 3 verdict, 5,303 were found tainted.

