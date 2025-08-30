Left Menu

WBSSC Unveils Tainted Teachers from 2016 SLST

The West Bengal School Service Commission has released a list of 1,804 'tainted' teachers involved in the 2016 State Level Selection Test, following a Supreme Court directive. These individuals are barred from future recruitment exams. Of 25,753 appointments invalidated by the court, 5,303 staff were deemed tainted.

In a significant development, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the names of 1,804 teachers linked to the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) irregularities, termed as 'tainted'. This release comes in compliance with a Supreme Court mandate issued on August 28.

The detailed list, published at 8 PM on Saturday on the commission's official website, provides names, roll numbers, and serial numbers of the implicated candidates, who will be barred from participating in future recruitment tests, confirmed by WBSSC officials.

As per the commission's statement, this action is part of a larger judicial review where the Supreme Court had invalidated 25,753 appointments this April. Among these, 5,303 staff members, including 1,804 teachers, were identified as tainted, leaving 15,803 teacher appointments unaffected.

