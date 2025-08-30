WBSSC Unveils Tainted Teachers from 2016 SLST

In a significant development, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the names of 1,804 teachers linked to the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) irregularities, termed as 'tainted'. This release comes in compliance with a Supreme Court mandate issued on August 28.

The detailed list, published at 8 PM on Saturday on the commission's official website, provides names, roll numbers, and serial numbers of the implicated candidates, who will be barred from participating in future recruitment tests, confirmed by WBSSC officials.

As per the commission's statement, this action is part of a larger judicial review where the Supreme Court had invalidated 25,753 appointments this April. Among these, 5,303 staff members, including 1,804 teachers, were identified as tainted, leaving 15,803 teacher appointments unaffected.