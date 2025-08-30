WBSSC Unveils List of 1,804 'Tainted' Teachers, Stirs Controversy

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has made public a list of 1,804 teachers labeled 'tainted,' complying with a Supreme Court ruling. The list, released on the commission's website, includes names, roll numbers, and serial numbers of the teachers involved.

The WBSSC deemed these teachers ineligible for future exams, citing irregularities such as OMR sheet tampering. This move comes after a Supreme Court verdict invalidating thousands of appointments, highlighting a significant scandal within the education system.

Education Minister Bratya Basu affirmed commitment to transparency, while criticism emerged over alleged delays in publishing the list. Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar criticized the process, questioning the SSC's delays and involvement of influential figures in the scandal.