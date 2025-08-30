Left Menu

WBSSC Unveils List of 1,804 'Tainted' Teachers, Stirs Controversy

The West Bengal School Service Commission has released a list of 1,804 teachers deemed 'tainted' following a Supreme Court directive. The list arose from irregularities in the 2016 State Level Selection Test, with concerns around OMR sheet tampering. Tensions rise as the commission ensures transparency in upcoming exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:14 IST
WBSSC Unveils List of 1,804 'Tainted' Teachers, Stirs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has made public a list of 1,804 teachers labeled 'tainted,' complying with a Supreme Court ruling. The list, released on the commission's website, includes names, roll numbers, and serial numbers of the teachers involved.

The WBSSC deemed these teachers ineligible for future exams, citing irregularities such as OMR sheet tampering. This move comes after a Supreme Court verdict invalidating thousands of appointments, highlighting a significant scandal within the education system.

Education Minister Bratya Basu affirmed commitment to transparency, while criticism emerged over alleged delays in publishing the list. Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar criticized the process, questioning the SSC's delays and involvement of influential figures in the scandal.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings

Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings

 India
2
Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

 United Kingdom
3
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
4
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025