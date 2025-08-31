Jammu's Flood Aftermath: Safety Audits Ordered for School Buildings
Jammu authorities have ordered a safety audit of school buildings after heavy rains and flash floods caused destruction. Over 130 people have died, mostly pilgrims, while more are injured or missing. Schools remain closed as authorities assess and ensure structural safety amidst ongoing severe weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu have initiated a safety audit of school buildings following a week of heavy rains and flash floods that have ravaged the division. Significant casualties, predominantly among pilgrims, have been reported, with over 130 fatalities and many still unaccounted for.
The torrential rains on August 26-27 resulted in flash floods, severely damaging properties in low-lying regions of Jammu. In response, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has mandated a priority inspection of government school buildings' structural safety, in cooperation with the Public Works Department.
School closures have been extended to Monday across the division, as precautionary measures continue amid unabating landslides and adverse weather conditions.
