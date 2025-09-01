Left Menu

Escalating Protests in Indonesia Halted Amid Rising Tensions

Indonesian student and civil society groups paused their protests on Monday after concerns about heightened security measures following fatal riots. The protests, sparked by lawmakers' benefits, have seen violence and deaths. President Prabowo Subianto has promised cuts to lawmakers' benefits and urged strong action against riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-09-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 07:51 IST
Escalating Protests in Indonesia Halted Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian students and civil society groups called off planned protests on Monday amid fears of increased security measures, following a week of intensifying demonstrations over lawmakers' pay and police responses. Violence erupted after a police incident led to a civilian's death, causing national upheaval.

President Prabowo Subianto announced on Sunday that political parties consented to reduce lawmakers' benefits, as a measure to quell protests that have resulted in at least five fatalities. The President also directed the military and police to take firm measures against rioters and looters amid widespread destruction.

The protests, impacting financial markets, led to a stock market decline by more than 3% on Monday. The Alliance of Indonesian Women postponed protests, fearing a violent reaction from authorities, while student groups halted Monday's demonstration citing 'impossible conditions'.

TRENDING

1
Rising Stars: Luke Brooke-Smith's International Debut

Rising Stars: Luke Brooke-Smith's International Debut

 Australia
2
China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

 China
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

 Global
4
Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025