Escalating Protests in Indonesia Halted Amid Rising Tensions

Indonesian students and civil society groups called off planned protests on Monday amid fears of increased security measures, following a week of intensifying demonstrations over lawmakers' pay and police responses. Violence erupted after a police incident led to a civilian's death, causing national upheaval.

President Prabowo Subianto announced on Sunday that political parties consented to reduce lawmakers' benefits, as a measure to quell protests that have resulted in at least five fatalities. The President also directed the military and police to take firm measures against rioters and looters amid widespread destruction.

The protests, impacting financial markets, led to a stock market decline by more than 3% on Monday. The Alliance of Indonesian Women postponed protests, fearing a violent reaction from authorities, while student groups halted Monday's demonstration citing 'impossible conditions'.