Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment
Professor John Van Reenen from the London School of Economics has been appointed by Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, as an adviser on economic growth. His role will involve spearheading initiatives to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards nationwide, according to a government statement.
- United Kingdom
