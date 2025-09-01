Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Protesting Teachers Clash with Police

Suman Biswas, a prominent protesting teacher, accused police of assaulting him at Karunamoyee Metro station despite having a court order for protection. The incident, including a scuffle and damage to his belongings, was part of a broader protest against the WBSSC. Police deny allegations, claiming security concerns.

Suman Biswas, a prominent figure among protesting teachers, has alleged police misconduct at the Karunamoyee Metro station on Monday.

According to Biswas, officers in plainclothes tore his kurta and damaged his mobile phone, despite his immunity order from the Calcutta High Court.

The confrontation, broadcast on social media, highlighted increasing tensions between the police and educators protesting against the West Bengal School Service Commission's alleged recruitment discrepancies. Police insist they acted to prevent unauthorized gatherings.

