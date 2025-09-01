Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

The Supreme Court requested responses from the Centre, NCERT, and six states on a PIL advocating for transgender-inclusive comprehensive sexuality education in school curricula. Filed by student Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, the plea highlights statutory non-compliance and seeks nationwide curriculum reform based on UNESCO's recognized guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday called upon the Centre, NCERT, and six states, including Maharashtra, to respond to a public interest litigation advocating for transgender-inclusive sexuality education in school curricula.

During the proceedings, the bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran acknowledged the plea from petitioner Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, and issued notices for responses within eight weeks.

The plea stresses the need for curriculum reform based on UNESCO's guidelines and highlights significant statutory non-compliance regarding transgender-inclusive education by educational councils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

