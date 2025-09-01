Left Menu

Nagaland's RMSA-2016 Teachers Unite in Fight for Equal Pay

Nagaland RMSA-2016 teachers intensify their protest against the state, demanding 'Equal Pay for Equal Work.' The agitation affects 133 schools as teachers face wage injustice. Despite court rulings in their favor, the government remains non-compliant. They call for support to uphold workers' rights and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:16 IST
Nagaland's RMSA-2016 Teachers Unite in Fight for Equal Pay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association has escalated its protest against the state government's alleged non-compliance with court orders regarding 'Equal Pay for Equal Work.' All secondary education teachers within the association have initiated a strike, leading to disruptions in 133 educational institutions across Nagaland.

Despite contributing to education for over nine years, these teachers claim they continue to face wage discrepancy and salary delays, along with lengthy legal proceedings. Court decisions have often favored their case, yet the government has not implemented these orders. The association's president, Imlitemjen Imchen, emphasized that the intensified protest was a measure of last resort given the government's alleged apathy.

RMSA-2016 teachers demand recognition since 2016, alignment with the 2010-13 salary scale, and settlement of all financial arrears. The Joint Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Nagaland asserted that the state has filed a review petition to the Supreme Court and asked teachers to remain patient while the case is pending.

