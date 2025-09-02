Innovative Endeavor: Indo-Gulf Expansion in Drone and Neuroscience Education

The Indo-Gulf corridor is entering a new era of innovation as India's Aerobott, a drone technology and AI pioneer, collaborates with BrainHap, a neuroscience education innovator, to expand into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The initiative represents a significant milestone in Indo-Gulf collaboration.

Aerobott will set up a Drone Manufacturing Facility and Center of Excellence that will train individuals in cutting-edge subjects like Drone Technology, Robotics, AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity. These facilities aim to serve industrial, defense, and commercial sectors, while fostering future talent.

In tandem, BrainHap is set to roll out STEM, AI, AR/VR, and Drone Labs in Gulf schools, featuring the NeuroCalm 42 cognitive skill-mapping tool. This expansion is supported by global partnerships, including Al-Mutawa Group in Saudi Arabia and the Universal Blockchain University in the USA, ensuring the Indo-Gulf region stays at the technological forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)