Innovative Endeavor: Indo-Gulf Expansion in Drone and Neuroscience Education

Aerobott, a leader in drone technology and AI, and BrainHap, a neuroscience-driven education innovator, announce their expansion into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Aerobott will establish drone facilities and BrainHap will introduce STEM education initiatives. The collaboration aims to empower industries and students, with strong regional and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:50 IST
The Indo-Gulf corridor is entering a new era of innovation as India's Aerobott, a drone technology and AI pioneer, collaborates with BrainHap, a neuroscience education innovator, to expand into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The initiative represents a significant milestone in Indo-Gulf collaboration.

Aerobott will set up a Drone Manufacturing Facility and Center of Excellence that will train individuals in cutting-edge subjects like Drone Technology, Robotics, AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity. These facilities aim to serve industrial, defense, and commercial sectors, while fostering future talent.

In tandem, BrainHap is set to roll out STEM, AI, AR/VR, and Drone Labs in Gulf schools, featuring the NeuroCalm 42 cognitive skill-mapping tool. This expansion is supported by global partnerships, including Al-Mutawa Group in Saudi Arabia and the Universal Blockchain University in the USA, ensuring the Indo-Gulf region stays at the technological forefront.

