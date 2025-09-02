Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has partnered with the Indian Maritime University to establish Centres of Excellence, aiming to enhance shipbuilding and naval architecture training and research. This initiative is set to prepare professionals for India's burgeoning shipbuilding and heavy fabrication industries, fostering self-reliance and global competitiveness.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Maritime University to develop Centres of Excellence. This partnership aims to enhance training, research, and innovation in shipbuilding and naval architecture at SDHI's shipyard and the university's campuses, fostering the next generation of industry professionals.
The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at a recent session in Chennai, aligns with India's maritime vision. It highlights efforts to provide skill development opportunities by joining forces with educational institutions, vocational training organizations, and government bodies.
Rajeev Nayyer, Advisor at SDHI, emphasized the initiative's goal to cultivate maritime professionals who will contribute to India's self-reliance and bolster the nation's global competitiveness in the shipbuilding sector.
