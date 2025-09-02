Left Menu

High Court Rejects Petitions on Tainted Teacher List

The Calcutta High Court dismissed petitions challenging the publication of a tainted candidates list for school jobs in West Bengal. Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya decided not to interfere, citing ongoing Supreme Court considerations. The list led to job losses for over 25,000 staff after a tainted selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:04 IST
High Court Rejects Petitions on Tainted Teacher List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has rejected petitions against publishing a list of tainted candidates for government-sponsored and aided school jobs in West Bengal. Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya cited the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings as a reason for non-intervention.

The list, published by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, follows a Supreme Court directive due to malpractice in the previous selection process. The list includes 1,804 candidates whose names surfaced following the August 28 order of the apex court.

As a result, more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel lost their posts. Justice Bhattacharyya noted the petitions were not suitable for high court interference as they depended on further Supreme Court consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama

Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political...

 India
2
NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

 Luxembourg
3
Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship

Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worshi...

 India
4
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025