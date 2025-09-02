High Court Rejects Petitions on Tainted Teacher List

The Calcutta High Court has rejected petitions against publishing a list of tainted candidates for government-sponsored and aided school jobs in West Bengal. Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya cited the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings as a reason for non-intervention.

The list, published by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, follows a Supreme Court directive due to malpractice in the previous selection process. The list includes 1,804 candidates whose names surfaced following the August 28 order of the apex court.

As a result, more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel lost their posts. Justice Bhattacharyya noted the petitions were not suitable for high court interference as they depended on further Supreme Court consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)