High Court Rejects Petitions on Tainted Teacher List
The Calcutta High Court dismissed petitions challenging the publication of a tainted candidates list for school jobs in West Bengal. Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya decided not to interfere, citing ongoing Supreme Court considerations. The list led to job losses for over 25,000 staff after a tainted selection process.
The Calcutta High Court has rejected petitions against publishing a list of tainted candidates for government-sponsored and aided school jobs in West Bengal. Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya cited the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings as a reason for non-intervention.
The list, published by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, follows a Supreme Court directive due to malpractice in the previous selection process. The list includes 1,804 candidates whose names surfaced following the August 28 order of the apex court.
As a result, more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel lost their posts. Justice Bhattacharyya noted the petitions were not suitable for high court interference as they depended on further Supreme Court consideration.
