ICFAI Business School's Industry-Driven Edge: Bloomberg and SAP Labs Propel Student Success
ICFAI Business School equips students with real-world skills through its Bloomberg and SAP Labs. Bloomberg Labs integrates financial data analysis into education, while SAP Labs provide hands-on ERP systems experience. This dual exposure prepares students for diverse roles in investment banking, asset management, and more, across all nine IBS campuses.
- Country:
- India
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is revolutionizing management education by blending academic knowledge with essential real-world skills through its advanced Bloomberg and SAP Labs.
At Bloomberg Labs, students gain firsthand experience with financial data analytics, learning to interpret global events as they engage with industry-standard tools that build confidence for roles in investment banking, asset management, and beyond.
Meanwhile, the SAP Labs complement this by offering an in-depth understanding of how modern organizations operate. This dual facility exposure is consistent across all nine IBS campuses, ensuring wide access to transformative, industry-ready skills.
