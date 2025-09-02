ICFAI Business School's Industry-Driven Edge: Bloomberg and SAP Labs Propel Student Success

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is revolutionizing management education by blending academic knowledge with essential real-world skills through its advanced Bloomberg and SAP Labs.

At Bloomberg Labs, students gain firsthand experience with financial data analytics, learning to interpret global events as they engage with industry-standard tools that build confidence for roles in investment banking, asset management, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the SAP Labs complement this by offering an in-depth understanding of how modern organizations operate. This dual facility exposure is consistent across all nine IBS campuses, ensuring wide access to transformative, industry-ready skills.