ICFAI Business School's Industry-Driven Edge: Bloomberg and SAP Labs Propel Student Success

ICFAI Business School equips students with real-world skills through its Bloomberg and SAP Labs. Bloomberg Labs integrates financial data analysis into education, while SAP Labs provide hands-on ERP systems experience. This dual exposure prepares students for diverse roles in investment banking, asset management, and more, across all nine IBS campuses.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is revolutionizing management education by blending academic knowledge with essential real-world skills through its advanced Bloomberg and SAP Labs.

At Bloomberg Labs, students gain firsthand experience with financial data analytics, learning to interpret global events as they engage with industry-standard tools that build confidence for roles in investment banking, asset management, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the SAP Labs complement this by offering an in-depth understanding of how modern organizations operate. This dual facility exposure is consistent across all nine IBS campuses, ensuring wide access to transformative, industry-ready skills.

