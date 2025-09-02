SIMATS Engineering Achieves Global Recognition with Dual ABET Accreditation
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) in Chennai celebrates the dual accreditation of its Computer Science and Engineering program by ABET, underscoring its global leadership in engineering education. This recognition affirms the institution’s commitment to delivering high academic standards, innovating teaching methods, and offering a globally relevant curriculum.
- Country:
- India
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) in Chennai triumphs as its Computer Science and Engineering program gains dual accreditation from ABET, the foremost international accreditor for educational programs in engineering and technology.
The recognition, valid until September 2031, underscores SIMATS's status as a pioneer in global engineering education. The accreditation reaffirms its dedication to world-class academic standards and innovative teaching methodologies aligning with international benchmarks.
Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of SIMATS, spoke on this milestone, stating it as a testament to the vision of transforming education with global standards. Students of the accredited program benefit from global recognition, preparing them for worldwide careers and advanced studies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPL University and Oxford Join Forces for Sustainability Education
AI Revolution in Childhood Education: The Banyan's Groundbreaking Leap
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Higher Education with New University Posts
NFL Embraces Sony's Hawk-Eye Technology: A New Era in Game Precision
Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education