SIMATS Engineering Achieves Global Recognition with Dual ABET Accreditation

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) in Chennai celebrates the dual accreditation of its Computer Science and Engineering program by ABET, underscoring its global leadership in engineering education. This recognition affirms the institution’s commitment to delivering high academic standards, innovating teaching methods, and offering a globally relevant curriculum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) in Chennai triumphs as its Computer Science and Engineering program gains dual accreditation from ABET, the foremost international accreditor for educational programs in engineering and technology.

The recognition, valid until September 2031, underscores SIMATS's status as a pioneer in global engineering education. The accreditation reaffirms its dedication to world-class academic standards and innovative teaching methodologies aligning with international benchmarks.

Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of SIMATS, spoke on this milestone, stating it as a testament to the vision of transforming education with global standards. Students of the accredited program benefit from global recognition, preparing them for worldwide careers and advanced studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

