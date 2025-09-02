UPL University and Oxford Join Forces for Sustainability Education
UPL University and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development have signed a MoU to enhance knowledge exchange on sustainable food systems and climate change. The collaboration involves faculty training and expert seminars focused on sustainability, aiming to establish UPL University as a hub for academic collaboration.
In a significant educational initiative, UPL University of Sustainable Technology has formed a strategic partnership with the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development at the University of Oxford. This collaboration aims to bolster knowledge exchange on sustainable food systems and climate change.
The agreement will see UPL University faculty attending specialized training sessions at Oxford, while OICSD experts deliver a series of seminars at UPL University. These seminars will cover crucial global issues like Artificial Intelligence, Sustainable Development, and Technology Innovation.
This partnership highlights a shared commitment to addressing global sustainability challenges through academic and research-based advancements, further establishing UPL University as a center for international collaboration in sustainability and technology.
