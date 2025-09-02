Left Menu

UPL University and Oxford Join Forces for Sustainability Education

UPL University and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development have signed a MoU to enhance knowledge exchange on sustainable food systems and climate change. The collaboration involves faculty training and expert seminars focused on sustainability, aiming to establish UPL University as a hub for academic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:04 IST
UPL University and Oxford Join Forces for Sustainability Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational initiative, UPL University of Sustainable Technology has formed a strategic partnership with the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development at the University of Oxford. This collaboration aims to bolster knowledge exchange on sustainable food systems and climate change.

The agreement will see UPL University faculty attending specialized training sessions at Oxford, while OICSD experts deliver a series of seminars at UPL University. These seminars will cover crucial global issues like Artificial Intelligence, Sustainable Development, and Technology Innovation.

This partnership highlights a shared commitment to addressing global sustainability challenges through academic and research-based advancements, further establishing UPL University as a center for international collaboration in sustainability and technology.

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: Allegations Loom Over Bengal Minister

Political Firestorm: Allegations Loom Over Bengal Minister

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spending

Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spe...

 Global
3
German Chancellor Advocates for Swiss-American Trade Reform

German Chancellor Advocates for Swiss-American Trade Reform

 Germany
4
Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights India's Rising Global Influence

Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights India's Rising Global Influence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025