Weather Forces School Closures in Chandigarh
Chandigarh schools will remain closed on September 3 due to heavy rainfall. The region has been affected by more than 140 mm of rain, leading to overflowing rivers and creating flood-like conditions. Educational institutions in neighboring Punjab and Haryana also face closures due to the inclement weather.
All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on September 3 due to the inclement weather in the region, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.
The city, which serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has been lashed by more than 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, resulting in widespread disruption.
Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have overflowed, affecting large areas of Punjab. Neighboring Haryana has also experienced similar conditions.
