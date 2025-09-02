Left Menu

Weather Forces School Closures in Chandigarh

Chandigarh schools will remain closed on September 3 due to heavy rainfall. The region has been affected by more than 140 mm of rain, leading to overflowing rivers and creating flood-like conditions. Educational institutions in neighboring Punjab and Haryana also face closures due to the inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:09 IST
Weather Forces School Closures in Chandigarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on September 3 due to the inclement weather in the region, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.

The city, which serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has been lashed by more than 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, resulting in widespread disruption.

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have overflowed, affecting large areas of Punjab. Neighboring Haryana has also experienced similar conditions.

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025