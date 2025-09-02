Left Menu

U.N. Peacekeeping Missions Struggle Amidst U.S. Funding Cuts

U.N. peacekeeping missions are facing significant financial challenges due to U.S. funding cuts. President Trump's administration has canceled $4.9 billion in foreign aid, affecting peacekeeping operations crucial for protecting civilians in areas like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The U.N. emphasizes the necessity of full member state contributions.

United Nations peacekeeping missions are grappling with severe financial constraints following significant U.S. funding cuts, threatening their capacity to safeguard civilians in conflict zones such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Donald Trump's administration recently slashed $4.9 billion in foreign aid, including $800 million earmarked for peacekeeping over the next two years. The U.N. peacekeeping budget, heavily reliant on U.S. support, faces potential shortfalls that could severely impact operations. Currently, the U.S. contributes 27% of the $5.6-billion U.N. peacekeeping budget, yet Trump's administration has signaled intentions to end funding entirely by 2026, citing inefficiencies.

The U.N. is calling on all member states to fulfill their financial obligations on time to sustain critical missions worldwide. As operational budgets tighten, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking measures to improve efficiency amid a burgeoning cash crisis as the organization approaches its 80th anniversary.

