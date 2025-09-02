Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Stands with 2016 ‘Untainted’ Teacher Candidates

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, supports the demand of 'untainted' candidates from the 2016 school teacher recruitment test. He advocates for a Bill or ordinance by the ruling TMC to reinstate these candidates, who are unwilling to take fresh exams.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has taken a firm stance in support of the 'untainted' candidates from the 2016 school teacher recruitment examination.

Adhikari, representing the BJP, has called for a legislative measure from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), including a possible Bill or ordinance, to reinstate these eligible teachers at their workplaces.

The teachers assert they have passed the 2016 test without any implications of misconduct, differentiating from the 1,806 'tainted' candidates recently listed by the West Bengal School Service Commission. They refuse to undergo fresh examinations as demanded by the process. Adhikari has further prompted BJP ally Shankar Ghosh to engage with Speaker Biman Banerjee, emphasizing this issue in the assembly session.

