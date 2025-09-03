University Protest Sparks Statewide Outcry Over Unrecognized Law Course
Students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University clashed with police over an allegedly unrecognized law course. Footage showed police confronting the demonstrators, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an investigation and removal of a circle officer. The student wing ABVP joined the protests, demanding recognition of the course and punitive actions against the university officials.
In a dramatic turn of events at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, a protest over an alleged unrecognized law course escalated into a confrontation between students and police. The incident elicited statewide attention, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervening by ordering an investigation and the removal of a key police officer.
The student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the university of enrolling students in a law program without proper recognition from the Bar Council of India. The group demanded stringent action against the university's administration, claiming illegal fees were collected.
Amid widespread criticism, university authorities have denied these allegations, asserting the program's legitimacy. While the situation remains tense, ABVP leaders have vowed to intensify protests if student concerns are not met. The situation underscores a growing call for clarity and justice in higher education institutions.
