Chandigarh Schools and Colleges Closed Due to Severe Rainfall

Chandigarh authorities have extended the closure of schools and colleges until September 7 due to relentless rain. This closure affects both government and private institutions. The decision also covers schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab, which is facing severe flooding from swollen rivers and rivulets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:39 IST
Chandigarh authorities announced on Wednesday that all schools in the city would remain closed until September 7 due to continuous rain. The official statement cited persistent inclement weather as the reason for the extended closure.

Both government and private-aided colleges in Chandigarh will also be closed between September 4 and 6, though college hostels remain operational. The heavy rains have affected the entire region, with Punjab and Haryana particularly impacted by the flooding.

Punjab, already declared a flood-hit area, has also extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, until September 7. The region is struggling with flooding as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow, inundating large parts of Punjab.

