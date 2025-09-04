Left Menu

Court Overturns Trump-Era Funding Cuts to Harvard

A federal judge in Boston reversed the Trump administration's $2.6 billion funding cuts for Harvard University. The decision came after allegations that the cuts were retaliation against Harvard's refusal to alter its governance and policies as demanded by the White House.

In a significant legal victory for Harvard University, a federal judge in Boston has overturned $2.6 billion in funding cuts imposed during the Trump administration. Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that these cuts constituted illegal retaliation against the prestigious institution.

The ruling favored Harvard's argument that the funding reductions were directly linked to the university's rejection of the White House's demands for changes in its policies and governance. This development marks a critical point in the ongoing tension between higher education institutions and federal authorities over governance autonomy.

This reversal is expected to have broader implications for how universities negotiate funding and policy arrangements with the government, reinforcing the importance of maintaining independent institutional governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

