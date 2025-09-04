Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Reviving Tradition in NDMC Schools

Students attending NDMC schools will embark on a new educational journey beginning their day with mantras, yoga, and meditation, aligning with the traditional Guru-Shishya model.

This change is part of the newly launched 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' curriculum, unveiled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Talkatora Stadium ahead of Teachers' Day. The program seeks to merge India's rich cultural history with contemporary education, impacting over 28,000 students across the city.

Among its features, the curriculum emphasizes mantra chanting for mindfulness and values, integrating yoga and outdoor activities like nature walks and eco-art projects. This approach aims to create responsible, confident, and culturally aware citizens, reflecting India's traditional wisdom while meeting modern educational standards.